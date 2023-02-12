Isaac Shobayo – Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State and member of G5, Senator Jonah Jang, has described as a daydreaming the postulation by the Director-General of All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, that the five governors on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) refer to as ‘Integrity Group’ are supporting the Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Governor Lalong, who is also the Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, last week, during the flag-off of APC gubernatorial campaign in Plateau state, stated that the G5 governors, including Senator Jonah Jang, are supporting the APC presidential candidate and also took a swipe on Jang administration.

Senator Jang, in a statement signed by his Media Consultant, Mr. Clinton Garuba, debunked the statement and explained that the G5 governors have repeatedly said that they do not have personal problems with the candidate of the PDP. Still, with the process that brought him up and the ensuing structural imbalance it has created in the party.

According to him, the governors and the integrity group has disagreements with the PDP, and their withdrawal of support for the PDP presidential candidate’s campaign does not in any way suggest that they support the APC candidate.

“There are apparent signs that Governor Lalong is daydreaming, thinking that the G5 PDP governors and allies, including former Governor Jang, are supporting the APC presidential candidate. They have repeatedly said that they do not have personal problems with the candidate of the PDP, but with the process that brought him up and the ensuing structural imbalance it has created in the party.

“Yes, the integrity group has disagreements with the PDP and their withdrawal of support for the PDP presidential candidate’s campaign does not suggest that they support the APC candidate. Only Lalong and his fellow dreamers think so and will stop at nothing to mislead the public to get favorable feedback for a bad product they so desperately want to sell,” Senator Jang said.

On the accusation of non-payment of salaries against the former Governor, Senator Jang admitted that he left unpaid wages of 4 months, which was later paid by the Lalong administration but added that the recent refund of N6.5 billion for federal roads constructed by his administration depicted what led to the none. Payment of salaries and what he used the money for.

His words: “In any case, former Governor Jang is not proud to have left unpaid salaries, but the most recent refund for the infrastructure executed by Jang to the tune of N6.5bn is evidence that he spent Plateau people’s commonwealth in their interest. The recent N6.5bn is only a part of the already refunded funds Jang administration spent in constructing federal roads”.

“If Lalong has received such a huge amount, why is he still owing salaries when there is no infrastructure to justify the spending of the equally huge allocation the state has received in addition to the mindless borrowings he has engaged in,” he asked.





The former Governor, who described the 2023 election as a referendum on the eight years of the APC in the saddle, added that if the party does not have anything to show, it could simply admit failure and prepare to hand over the reins of power to another party.

He said the Governor spent his time working for the plateau people and their interests. He would have had several projects to showcase as bait to woo the electorate, not the needless whining about what he met on the ground in 2015.

“It is unfortunate that 2015 as it were, seems to have been a better place for Nigerians than what the APC has unleashed and wants to continue to unleash on Nigerians.

“Governor Lalong should stop referring Plateau citizens to what happened in 2015 and market himself and his so-called candidates through his nearly eight years administration performance, adding that the people are watching and will hold him accountable at the poll for his inept leadership and underperformance”.

The former Governor further pointed out the APC has done an excellent job of de-marketing itself and that the opposition does not need too much time talking about it, adding that Nigerians have been subjected to tortuous life never imagined. They are willing to express their anger through the ballot box.

He pointed out that thinking by delivering APC top to bottom by Lalong and his ilk is merely wishful thinking adding that no right-thinking person will consider an extension of the present situation considering the hardship in the country.

“Taking the Governor seriously on his promise to deliver APC in all elections is like believing that the Naira will be parallel to the Dollar as promised or that electricity would be stable.” He said.