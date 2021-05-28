‘It has been tough surviving as dancers, but…’

Da Crystal dancers are triplets who have decided to take dance to another level with their craft. The spoke to ROTIMI IGE recently and revealed their challenges and hopes for the future.

Tell us a bit about yourselves.

We are triplets (Paul, Peter, Patrick). We hail from Abia State. Our parents are Mr John and the late Mrs Cecelia Kehinde Onuoha and we are three of five children. Today, we are street-dancers, called Da Crystal dancers.

How did you develop interest in entertainment?

Patrick is a footballer while Paul and Peter are into entertainment. I can say we developed interest in entertainment because God gave us the gift and we discovered that we are meant to make good delivery because entertainment runs in our blood stream.

As dancers, how do you intend to break into mainstream?

We intend to generate interest from the public with our dancing by making people happy. We want to encourage talented youths not to give up on their dreams no matter what they are passing through. It’s a phase and they will surely overcome it because no condition is permanent.

We intend to break into the top tier of the entertainment industry by putting God first in all that we do and being submissive, humble and respecting our mentors in the entertainment industry because they keep paving way for every youth out there struggling to be at the top, including us. We also run a dance academy, sing and act.

Tell us about some challenges you daily face…

We bless God and it hasn’t been easy. We keep pushing it every day because we believe that one day, we will break out; a day when there will be a complete turn in all ramifications of our lives. So, giving up in our dreams is not in our dictionary and will never be. We’ve been through so many scenarios like begging to perform free at events, trekking long distances for events, calling numbers on posters to beg for slots to perform at events, people using us to make money by telling us it’s a free of charge event whereas they get paid…

We all live together and feed ourselves with the peanuts we get from events. We also send ourselves to school through dance, pay rent and buy costumes, all via dancing. It hasn’t been easy but we know all will be well with God on our side.

