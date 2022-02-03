ISWAP can take over Nigeria if unchecked now ― Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has warned that the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) is growing and can take over the country unless something is done to stop them now.

He made the declaration while appearing on the weekly ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communication Team at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the terrorist group, which he said is becoming more educated and sophisticated, is massing up in Borno state exploiting its closeness to the Sahel.

The governor noted that unless something is done quickly to stop them, the Boko Haram insurgency will be a child’s play compared to what ISWAP can do.

He has, therefore, called for a retooling of the military strategy to stop them from growing into a greater monster that will further imperil the security of the country.

…begs Buhari to hire mercenaries

The governor urged President Muhammadu Buhari to re-engage external mercenaries for additional support.

While noting the successes that have been achieved in the war against insurgency in the North East, Zulum added: “All that I have said now, would never be feasible without the support of the government. But notwithstanding all the contributions of the federal government, we still have some challenges.

“One, I said it before, a growing number of ISWAP in some parts of the state is a matter of great concern to everybody. Why? In the shores of Lake Chad, again in southern Borno State. Luckily enough, I was told there was military deployment yesterday to southern Borno state to fight the insurgents in the Tudun Katarangwa.”

“But I think this is the early warning system. We shouldn’t allow ISWAP to grow. ISWAP is more sophisticated, more funded and they are more educated. And we shall do everything possible to defeat ISWAP.

“Otherwise, what Boko Haram did will be a child’s play.

“This is an early warning system Nigerian Army has to restrategise and defeat ISWAP. ISWAP will be a threat to the entire nation. Because of the proximity of the Sub Saharan Africa, they are coming from Libya and others resettling here.”

Details later…