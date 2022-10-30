Istanbul Marathon: South African racer to help raise funds for autism care in Nigeria

Jean-Claude Havyarimana, a racer and business developer from South Africa, will be participating in the forthcoming Istanbul Marathon to help raise funds for The Zeebah Foundation, a not-for-profit dedicated to inclusive education for persons affected with autism in Nigeria.

The annual international athletics event, which crosses from Asia to Europe, will be held on November 6.

Although tens of thousands are scheduled to witness this year’s race, it has been restricted to only 22,500 participants.

In a statement issued by The Zeebah Foundation, Jean-Claude, who is a friend and supporter of the organisation, will be participating in the event to raise funds for autism care.

“Our Fundraising initiative for garnering support for children with ASD, their parents and caregivers – Friends of The Zeebah Foundation will be ably represented at The Istanbul Marathon on Sunday 6th November 2022.

“Jean-Claude Havyarimana, an ardent racer and friend of The Zeebah Foundation will [for the second time] take our brand beyond our shores to raise funds on our behalf at The Istanbul marathon [his 40th marathon race thus far],” the statement read.

Speaking of his participation, Jean-Claude said that 1 in 68 children are born with autism, noting that his involvement is to create awareness.

“The reason that I am committed to running for The Zeebah Foundation is to create an awareness about autism, as well as I know several friends with autistic kids. The Zeebah Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by autism by supporting research that produces meaningful and practical results,” Jean-Claude stated.

