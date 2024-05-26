‘YOMI AYELESO writes on the intrigues and the issues on the front burner as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State gears up for the forthcoming state congresses which many have said would be crucial to the survival of the party in the state.

PERHAPS, this is the first time in recent time that leaders and different tendencies within the Ekiti state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will be so anxious about an elective congress, which is expected to usher in new leadership for the party across all levels including ward, local government and the state.

It must be stated that the PDP in Ekiti state in the last few years has faced series of crisis and internal schism which defied all troubleshooting efforts resulting in the failure of the party to live up to expectations in terms of winning elective positions and most importantly playing its role as an opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

From engaging in anti-party activities to flagrant disrespect to the party’s constitution, leaders and members of the PDP have contributed to the dwindling fortunes in the once vibrant party in the state with their activities which also included the factionalization of the party’s structures.

As a way of the dousing the tension and restoring normalcy to the party, the national headquarters in 2023 removed the elected executives and set up a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the Ekiti PDP but this was shortlived after an Ekiti High Court declared the action of the party as null and void. The court further ordered the reinstatement of the sacked party officials.

According to a timetable and schedule of activities released from the national headquarters, ward Congress was fixed for June 29, 2024, that of the Local Government slated for July 6, 2024 and the state congress is expected to take place on July 13, 2024 across states including Ekiti state.

Over the past few weeks, the Alaba Agboola-led state working committee has been working and setting up different committees towards the unity of the party ahead of the congresses. Already, the new party register has been distributed to the 177 wards in the state for membership revalidation and registration drive.

Amidst the preparations for the congresses by members and stakeholders in the state chapter, one issue has been reverberating and dominating discourse; the anti-party activities of its leaders especially former governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Aside the role played by the former governor in the 2023 general election, in the last one and half years of the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Fayose has not hidden his support to the governor, which is evident in the number of his loyalists and supporters appointed as aides by governor Oyebanji.

To make matter worse for the PDP, the former governor has declared publicly that he would support and work for the governor’s re-election in the 2026 election. To achieve this, he has activated his political structure to declare and mobilize for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor.

A chieftain of the PDP, Adeola Olatunde explained that for the party to survive and be able to play its role as an opposition preparing to takeover government, the status of the former governor and his loyalists in the party must be determined. According to him, the new leadership that would be elected in the Congress should stamp their ground and ensure discipline among members.

He said, “How they will achieve this is what I don’t know but it is obvious the party must be deliberate in ensuring discipline among its rank and files. Don’t forget the PDP is doing all these to prepare for the governorship election in 2026 and you have one of its prominent leaders already campaigning for the re-election of the current governor of the APC.

“No matter the efforts that will be put in place by the new executives, this is one issue that should be taken seriously if they want the people of Ekiti to trust our party again. No doubt, it is going to be a tough one but is achievable, Ekiti PDP can rise again.”

As it is with the Ekiti PDP in the last few years, tendencies and groups within the party are already jostling to take control of the party structures possibly for the 2026 governorship election.

The SWC during its recent meeting agreed to adopt the policy of swapping positions to ensure fairness and equity among the three senatorial zones in the state. The SWC is proposing for the State Executive Council, the chairmanship position to be zoned to the southern district, currently in the Central and like that for other positions.

But, this decision has already polarized the party before the congress; the leaders and some members are pushing different agenda ahead of the elective Congress. Some leaders in the southern senatorial district are kicking against the chairmanship position for the zone so for the district to product the party’s candidate in 2026.

The leaders who met at the residence of former acting governor, Rt Hon. Tunji Odeyemi, in a communique also pledged their support to the leadership of former senate minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The communique reads, “ We believe in healthy and democratic competition devoid of acrimony and animosity. We therefore reject and distance the south senatorial district from the purported zoning which is preemptive of the State Executive Council’s decision as the highest organ in the state as enshrined in the PDP Constitution.

“We commended the tenacity, doggedness and steadfastness of members across the district particularly in upholding the integrity of our party in spite of the challenges facing the party.

“We commend the efforts of the State chairman Engr Alaba Agboola for his relentless efforts in putting the Ekiti PDP in its rightful position as a viable opposition to the directionless government of the ruling APC.

“The stakeholders therefore urged the state organ of the party to work in unity and in line with the provisions of the PDP constitution such that all efforts are geared towards unity of members across the state than any act capable of disintegrating the party in a quest to actualize personal aggrandizement or aspirations. The attempt by interested parties in the SWC to sit in judgement over matters of zoning of the states excos in which they are interested parties is condemnable.

“On the coming party Congresses, we believe in healthy and democratic competition devoid of acrimony and animosity. We therefore reject and distance the south senatorial district from the purported zoning which is preemptive of the State Executive Council’s decision as the highest organ in the state as enshrined in the PDP Constitution.

“We affirm our commitment to the leadership of Senator Biodun Olujimi with the conviction that all other well-meaning leaders and members will collaborate with her to achieve our common goal of raising high the PDP flag and return the party to winning streak in future elections”, it reads.

On the other hand, another group of southern stakeholders including former deputy governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka; former House of Representatives member, Hon. Adesegun Adekola; former Attorney General of the state, Kolapo Kolade, SAN; current deputy state chairman, Hon. Lanre Omolase, who countered the position of the leaders, agreed with the zoning proposal by the SWC for the Southern zone to produce the chairman.

The leaders in a statement said, ”the State Working Committee has proactively addressed the issue of allocating state positions within the Party, following the established tradition of rotational or swapping of positions in the State. This decision is subject to ratification by the State Executive Committee.

“The unrest and concern caused by the SWC’s decision seem to stem from ulterior motives and selfish interests of some individuals. It is important to recognise that the decision can be refined, adjusted, or modified by the State Executive Committee.

“Adhering to the Party’s tradition of rotating positions is not misguided, and the State Working Committee’s alignment with this tradition in their decision is commendable.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals are deliberately causing confusion by suggesting that the State Chairman position, which should be traditionally held by the South Senatorial district, in the coming State Congress should be denied in favour of another district for the Party’s 2026 governorship which would ordinarily be treated at the appropriate time.

“It is important to clarify that the Party chairman’s position should not influence the Party’s candidate selection process. If this matter is indeed under consideration, the State Executive Committee should officially confirm whether the State Chairman position, that should typically be held by the South Senatorial district, will be conceded to another district for the 2026 governorship candidacy. All members would be expected to adhere to the decision made by the Committee.

“The notion of leveraging the State Chairman position, typically held by the South, to hinder the South Senatorial district’s opportunity to produce the State Governor is deemed deceitful and based on false premises.”

With the back and forth being generated over the zoning of party positions, the expanded State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting scheduled for May 28, 2024 will no doubt be stormy and raise nerves as the tendencies within the party will jostle for control and dominance ahead of the congress.

As of now, a former commissioner in the state, Hon Segun Adewunmi and the current legal Adviser of the party, Sunday Olowolafe have declared their interest to contest for the chairmanship seat during the state congress.

After suffering back to back losses in the 2018 and 2022 governorship elections and the abysmal performance of the party in the 2023 general elections, no doubt there is a need for a total repositioning and redemption for the PDP in the state if it wants to earn the trust of the residents again. How this will be achieved is yet to be seen but many analysts have revealed that the outcome and fallout of the forthcoming congress will be vital for the future of the PDP in Ekiti state.

