By Sikiru Obarayese

Former Minister of State for FCT and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Jumoke Akinjide, said G-5 governors have lost speed and expired.

The chieftain of the main opposition said this while speaking to a group of journalists on the presidential election and chances of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar winning the February election.

While asked if Atiku, who is promising restructuring, cannot resolve the issue of the national chairman that the South-West is saying it wants, the G-5 governors issue and the issue of balancing in the party, Akinjide answered that “the issue of the G-5 governors has expired. I think it has lost speed. I don’t think we are hearing anything about it anymore. It was overblown.”

“My governor, Seyi Makinde, has said he has no problems with Atiku as the candidate. There was a convention and Atiku was validly elected. He recognises that and has no problem with his brother governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who is the vice-presidential candidate.

“Atiku has the right to choose his running mate. Governor Makinde is asking how can the candidate be from the North and the chairman of the party will also be from there too? The other people are saying it is a question of timing and that you don’t remove somebody in the middle of the game.

“Let the chairman see the election process through and the day INEC announces Atiku as the winner of the election, he says he will step down. I don’t see the issue there.” the former minister said.