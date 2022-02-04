Issue of factional leadership is over ― Gov Matawalle

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has said with the inauguration of the new leadership of the state chapter and subsequent presentation of certificates of return to Tukur Umar Danfulani the issue of factional leadership in the state chapter of the party is all over.

He said the coast is now clear for the party to clinch the governorship election in 2023.

“The issue of factional leadership, even if it existed, is now over in the state because by the swearing of Tukur Danfulani as authentic Chairman of the party, it’s now obnoxious to any group in Zamfara to claim ownership of the party leadership other than Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani.

“Matawalle also called on all party supporters at all levels to come and join hands with the Tukur Danfulani leadership to move the party forward and for those yet to revalidate their membership or register to hasten doing so before it is too late.

The governor made this known when he welcomed the newly inaugurated chairman Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani and some of his Executive members who paid him a thank you visit.

The governor congratulated the State APC Chairman for his successful inauguration as the substantive and duly elected chairman of the party in the state.

In a statement issued by the state Public Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau on Friday quoted the governor to surmise that APC as a party in Zamfara State under the new leadership will definitely deliver and record more positive results that will lead to an unprecedented election victory come 2023 and beyond.

He asserted that anybody who promotes division will be considered as someone working on behalf of the opposition and fighting political stability and cohesion in the state and would be treated as opposing stability, tranquillity, and unity in the state.

Presenting his certificate of return to the governor, the state Chairman of the party, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani said he was at the governor’s residence in order to appreciate Matawalle’s constant support and cooperation to the successes being achieved.

He assured to work towards adhering to all party constitution and provide level playing ground for all party members to strengthen the party’s internal democracy.

Tukur further said that APC under his chairmanship will continue to consult widely for the purpose of bringing other people into the party.

The event was attended by the Secretary of the party, Honourable Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Organising Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, Publicity Secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Assistant Publicity Secretary, Junaidu Attahiru Dosara, Assistant Treasurer, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankulodo, Chairman Land Allocation Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Tanko and Party members among others.

