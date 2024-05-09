The Spokesperson of the G60 Group of opposition federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Wednesday, averred that Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State has the constitutional power to sustain his administration through the issuance of Executive Orders until new lawmakers are elected.

Hon. Ugochinyere in a statement was sequel to the crisis trailing the defection of 27 PDP lawmakers who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC), thereby leading to the loss of their seats.

Hon. Ugochinyere who doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) argued that Governor Fubara’s Executive Orders are necessary to maintain the smooth running of the government and uphold the constitution amidst a possible breakdown of law and order.

He maintained that Governor Fubara has the authority to proscribe the activities of the imposters who claim to be lawmakers after their seats were declared vacant.

He explained that any laws made by the group of 27 individuals impersonating lawmakers are illegitimate and cannot be enforced, as they are not part of a legitimate House of Assembly.

To this end, Hon. Ugochinyere affirmed that Governor Fubara could use Executive Orders to address the current legislative vacuum and continue running the government with existing valid laws.

According to him, “The Governor should issue Executive Order in view of the 27 members decampment seat declaration vacant, issue recognition to the remaining lawmakers to continue to pilot the affairs of the house pending when INEC conducts election to fill the vacancy.

“The LGA laws, procurement laws which is been compromised by the 27 imposters can’t stand and the gov have powers to continue running govt using existing valid laws.”

He maintained that the “vacant position can be filled by creating a new title or name for such position and executive order used to announce the new occupant in view of the 27 seats vacant which have created a vacuum in the house or the group of four lawmakers can move in give all needed approval as the law recognizes them. The LGA laws, Procurement laws which are being compromised by the 27 imposters can’t stand.”

He also recommended that the Edison-led House should present an acting Speaker to ensure legislative continuity and maintain democratic balance while awaiting the election of a new Speaker.

He added that the 27 decamped lawmakers must be used as examples to discourage further constitutional abuse by cross-carpeting lawmakers.