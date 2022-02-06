Issuance of certificates: We will continue to seek legal redress until we get justice ― Yari’s group

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State Chapter, Lawal Liman loyal to the former Governor Abdulaziz Yari has said they will continue to seek legal address until they get justice on the recent action taken by the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC to issue Certificate of Return to Governor Matawalle’s faction of the party despite the court order that stipulated the maintenance of status quo.

Liman described as contempt of court the action by the national organ of the party, adding that as founding leaders and members of the APC, former Governor Yari’s faction shouldn’t be treated like lepers in their own house for any reason.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the faction’s publicity committee, Ibrahim Birnin Magaji, on Sunday, Liman explained that, as a matter of justice, equity and fair play, the National Caretaker Committee of APC should have stopped action on Zamfara State issue until the court case is dispensed.

The statement noted that the recent development in the party has further confirmed the fears of its many faithful members across Nigeria that all is not well with the National Caretaker Committee.

As law-abiding citizens, Liman said members of Yari’s faction will remain determined, focused and confident while awaiting the outcome of its court case.

The chairman used this medium to call on the supporters of the APC Yari faction not to be demoralized by the action of the national headquarters, hence the leadership of the movement led by Yari will continue to pursue justice using appropriate legal means.

On the recent threat of demolition of building structures belonging to other factions of APC in Zamfara State by Governor Matawalle, the factional chairman said it was unfortunate that as beneficiary of a rule of law in a democratic setting that his administration will descend so low to preach such abnormal way of dealing with the opposition within.

While urging members of the faction to remain calm and go about their legitimate businesses, Liman stated that the faction and its leadership will not be intimidated by such threats of impunity and will do everything within the ambit of the law to protect the rights of its members in any given situation.

He called on Local, National and International Democratic Institutions to be aware of such Executive threats with a view to forestalling anarchy in the name of promoting a self-succession plan.