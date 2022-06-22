Issele-Uku agog as Delta indigenes honoured with Papal Knights, Dame

The investiture of 15 Deltans from different parishes in Issele-Uku diocese, Delta State was held last weekend.

St Paul Cathedral, venue of the ceremony was filled to capacity as well wishers, including the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Secretary to Delta State government, Chief Patrick Uka who represented Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the clergy, people from the bar and bench, academia, politicians, women, other Knights and Dames graced the occasion.

The 15 honorees of Papal Knights and Dames of St. Gregory and St. Sylvester are two persons who had earlier died but decorated posthumously.

They are Benedict Odiromiwe Chukwuma, a medical doctor who died on February 21 and Elizabeth Iwebunankiti Okwuadi, an educationist who died on March 16.

Other honorees are Patrick Ikemefuna, Okechukwu Ofili, Epiphany Azinge, John U.T. Okolo Joseph Emuezie, Henrienta Odume, Rosaline Bozimo, Henrienta Ajuebon, Caroline Sotunde, Patience Elumeze, Carol Chukwudumebi Enuha, Mother Justina Nwaobi and Suzanna Nwabude, who contributed immensely in one way or the other to the church and humanity.

Performing the ceremony on behalf of the Pontiff, Bishop of Issele-Uku, Most Reverend Michael Elue, recalled that the honour of the 15 Deltans came on the heels of the Papal Honour of Papal Chamberlins or Monsignori to five priests in the diocese.

Elue pontificated that the awardees were recognised for their contributions to the growth of the church and evangelism, adding that it was a mark of greater demand.

“My dear recipients of this Papal Honours, the honour being conferred on you today is not just for your past dedication to God but a mark of greater demands from you for greater heights of holiness.

“Almost every one of us has done great things for God, church and humanity that deserve to receive the commendation and honour. But not all those who qualify would be given this honour at this time. The thing that is at work here is what is technically called representative sampling.





“The greatest among us are empowered to serve. The least among us are grateful beneficiaries of the services of great ones among us. At the end of the day, all of us are winners with Christ,” he said.