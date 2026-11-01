Israeli strikes kill child, seven other Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli strikes killed at least eight Palestinians, including a four-year-old child, in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to local medical sources and emergency services.

The deaths were reported in two separate attacks in Gaza City and the southern Khan Younis area, as tensions persist despite a ceasefire agreement intended to halt the fighting.

Five people were killed in an Israeli drone strike in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, according to hospital sources. The area has housed large numbers of displaced Palestinians during the conflict.

Gaza’s Ministry of Interior said the strike targeted police officers who were carrying out their duties. The Israeli military said it had targeted a militant in southern Gaza, according to reports, but did not immediately provide further details about the incident.

In Gaza City, three Palestinians, including a four-year-old boy, were killed in a separate drone attack in the Rimal neighbourhood, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital said. The Taj Mall area was also reportedly targeted.

Another Palestinian died from injuries sustained in an earlier attack, according to local sources.

The latest fatalities add to the growing toll of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire took effect. Gaza health officials have reported continued deaths from Israeli attacks since the agreement, while both sides have accused each other of violating its terms.

Hamas condemned the latest attacks, describing them as a deliberate war crime. Israel has maintained that its military operations are directed at militants and security threats.

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The ceasefire, brokered with US involvement, was intended to create conditions for reconstruction and further negotiations. However, talks remain stalled over key issues, including Hamas’ disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Israeli forces continue to control large parts of the territory, while most of Gaza’s population remains concentrated in areas heavily damaged by the war.

The conflict began after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed about 1,200 people and saw hundreds taken hostage. Israel’s subsequent military campaign has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

The latest attacks underscore the fragility of the ceasefire, with civilians continuing to face risks as diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting settlement remain unresolved.

(apnews)