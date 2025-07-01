Israeli strike on Gaza cafe kills dozens, injures 75

More than 40 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a cafe near the port in Gaza City, according to the head of Gaza’s largest hospital.

Dr. Mohammad Abu Silmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital, said at least 41 people were killed and 75 injured in the attack on Monday night.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the incident is “under review.” Responding to questions about the strike, the IDF stated: “Earlier today (Monday), the IDF struck several Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip. Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians using aerial surveillance.”

The airstrike hit the Al-Baqa cafe, a well-known hangout spot for students, journalists, and remote workers, thanks to its internet access and coastal location.

Silmiya said: “Most of the casualties are women and children,” and noted that many of the victims were students using the cafe’s internet.

“We are treating the injured on the hospital floor as no rooms and hospital beds are available.”

Among the dead was freelance journalist Ismail Abu Hatab, according to his colleagues on the scene. His death brings the number of journalists killed by Israeli military actions in Gaza since October 2023 to 228, according to the Hamas-run Government Media Office.

The strike comes as Israeli leadership remains divided over the ongoing war in Gaza, just days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with US President Donald Trump on July 7.

A source familiar with the internal discussions said that two days of meetings among Netanyahu and his top advisers have yet to yield a policy decision. Still, the source noted Netanyahu is leaning toward a ceasefire.

Trump, for his part, has openly called for an end to the conflict. On Friday, he said a ceasefire would be agreed upon “within a week.”