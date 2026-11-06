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Israeli gunfire kills 15-year-old in Gaza’s Southern al-Mawasi area

Boluwatife Ajayi
15 YEAR OLD KILL IN GAZA

Israeli gunfire has killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy in the al-Mawasi area of southern Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.

The reported killing adds to the growing toll of Palestinian casualties amid continued violence in the war-battered territory.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA identified the teenager as Mohammed Nidal Barbakh, who was reportedly shot by Israeli forces in the Bir 19 area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

Medical sources told WAFA that Barbakh later died from his injuries.

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The incident comes amid continued reports of Israeli attacks across Gaza despite the ceasefire that took effect in October 2025.

According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, with thousands more injured.

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