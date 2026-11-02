Israeli forces withdraw from Hebron after 10-day siege, governor says

Israeli forces have withdrawn from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron after a 10-day military operation, allowing displaced Palestinian families to return to their homes, Governor Khaled Dudin has announced.
Dudin said on Monday, November 2, that Palestinian security forces had taken full control of the affected areas following the Israeli withdrawal.
“Palestinian security forces have taken full control of the area following the Israeli withdrawal,” he said, adding that authorities were working to ensure residents could return safely.
The withdrawal was confirmed to Al Jazeera by Hebron Mayor Youssef al-Jaabari, who said the municipality was officially informed at 6am local time. He added that schools and universities had resumed activities after being closed during the operation.
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Israeli forces imposed the siege on October 23 following a shooting attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others. The subsequent operation involved house demolitions, movement restrictions and the displacement of more than 3,300 Palestinians, according to the Hebron Governorate.
The governorate also reported that 15 homes and other structures were demolished during the operation.
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