Israel wildfires rage outside Jerusalem, force evacuations, road closures

Wildfires raging near Jerusalem on Wednesday forced evacuations across several communities and triggered the closure of major roads, including Route 1, the key highway linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Firefighters have been battling to contain the flames amid dry conditions and strong winds, as Israel declared a national emergency and appealed for international support.

According to CNN, the fires broke out on Israel’s Memorial Day, compounding the chaos as thick smoke engulfed the area.

Videos shared on social media captured scenes of residents walking along highways under a blanket of smoke, while emergency workers later combed through long rows of abandoned cars to ensure no one remained trapped, according to footage from the emergency response group United Hatzalah.

Jerusalem District Fire Department Commander Shmulik Friedman described the situation as unprecedented.

“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” he told reporters, adding that winds of more than 60 miles per hour are expected “in the near future,” posing further danger.

“We don’t know at this time what caused the fire. We don’t have even a bit of a clue. We are still not dealing with it,” he said. “We are far from control.”

The blaze remains active on several fronts, particularly around Neve Shalom, located about 15 miles west of Jerusalem. Authorities confirmed at least ten communities have been evacuated as the fire intensified.

Police said they apprehended a suspect caught attempting to start a fire.

“Officers from the Jerusalem District arrested a resident of East Jerusalem who was caught in the act of attempting to set fire to a field in the southern part of the city,” the Police Spokesperson’s Unit stated.

“A search of the suspect’s belongings uncovered a lighter, cotton wool, and additional flammable materials.” The suspect is reportedly a man in his fifties from Umm Tuba, a Palestinian Arab neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

As the crisis unfolded, Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a national emergency. “We are in a time of national emergency, and all available forces must be mobilized to save lives and bring the fires under control,” he said.

Efforts to tackle the blaze include 120 firefighting teams supported by 12 aircraft and helicopters, according to Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has been in contact with several European nations to secure firefighting assistance. The National Security Council confirmed that three aircraft from Italy and Macedonia are expected to arrive “as soon as possible.”

Hospitals in the region are also under strain. Hadassah Medical Center, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, has urged the public to avoid visiting unless absolutely necessary.

The hospital has started relocating stable patients to make room for those affected by the fire. Shamir Medical Center and Kaplan Medical Center reported treating more than a dozen people for fire-related injuries.

The current fires are burning in nearly the same area as a similar outbreak just last week, raising concerns over recurring fire threats in the region.

