Israel weighs military strike on Iran amid rising tensions — Source

Israel is considering launching a military strike against Iran in the coming days, according to three individuals familiar with the matter.

The sources said they were not aware of a direct U.S. role in any potential Israeli operation. However, they noted the United States could still offer logistical support or share intelligence with Israel if the strike proceeds.

This development comes as the US prepares for a new round of nuclear talks with Iranian officials scheduled for this weekend.

“Senior Advisor and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to travel to Muscat on Sunday for a sixth round of talks with Iran,” said a source familiar with his plans. “Discussions are expected to be both direct and indirect, as in previous rounds.”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday that Iran will continue enriching uranium, regardless of the outcome of talks or threats of military action.

“We will go our own way, and we will have the enrichment,” Pezeshkian said during remarks in Ilam, a western province of Iran.

He also emphasized the country’s resilience.

“We will build this country with these very young people. It’s not like if, for example, someone bombs our place, that’s the end of it. All this is in mind. Whatever they do, we will rebuild,” he added.

In Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed the situation during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Representative Ro Khanna, D-Calif., challenged him on the administration’s stance toward possible Israeli action.

“Will you stand up today and make it clear to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu that escalation, what he’s threatening just yesterday, is not in the American interest — that he should not be dragging America into war with Iran?” Khanna asked.

Hegseth responded, “Well, congressman, that question included a lot of speculation. What I know is that Bibi Netanyahu is going to put his country first, and we’re going to put our country first, and we’re positioned properly in the region … for any potential contingency.”

He added that the U.S., under President Donald Trump, remains focused on diplomacy.

“We’re committed to creating the conditions for peace,” Hegseth said.

The coming days may prove critical, as nuclear talks resume and Israel weighs its next move.

