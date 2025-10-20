Israel vows to uphold resilience, defend jewish life

Israel has marked the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, describing it as “the darkest day in modern Israeli and Jewish history,” and vowing never to forget the victims while reaffirming its commitment to peace, security, and the defense of Jewish life.

Speaking at a solemn memorial event held in Abuja, attended by diplomats, religious leaders, and members of the Israeli community, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, said the memory of that day “is etched into the soul of our people and into history.”

“October 7th, 2023, was the darkest day in modern Israeli and Jewish history,” Ambassador Freeman said.

“On that day, thousands of Hamas terrorists poured across Israel’s border, murdering entire families in their homes, raping women, torturing children, and burning people alive.

“They did not come to fight soldiers; they came to slaughter innocents. They came to extinguish Jewish life.”\

He said Israel continues to mourn the victims, noting that “there will forever be too many empty chairs at too many empty tables.”

The Ambassador highlighted the long and painful ordeal of the hostages taken by Hamas during the assault, stating that though the last 20 living hostages were returned last week, “the bodies of 16 of our brothers remain in Hamas’s hands, and we cannot truly move on until every last one is returned.”

Ambassador Freeman lamented that instead of global solidarity, Israel had faced “a torrent of lies, distortions, and blood libels” in the aftermath of the attacks.

“Around the world, the very victims of terror were blamed,” he said.

“Over these two years, Israel has been accused of genocide even as we facilitated the entry of over two million tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza, vaccinated children, and took unprecedented steps to avoid civilian casualties.”

He emphasised that Israeli soldiers have fought with restraint, “guided by international law, and motivated by a moral commitment to protect life and truth.”

Turning to the resurgence of antisemitism worldwide, Ambassador Freeman warned that “the threat to Jews everywhere has grown more acute.”

“In just two years, there have been more than 150 terrorist attacks and plots targeting Jews in over 40 countries. Synagogues have been burned on five continents,” he said. “No other hatred operates with such global coordination.”

He decried what he called the “modern disguises” of antisemitism, explaining that “when it is no longer acceptable to say ‘I hate Jews,’ the hatred is dressed up as ‘I hate Israel.’”

“That is why the same professor, the same neighbor who never joined a humanitarian cause suddenly marches against Israel because it involves Jews,” he added.

Tracing Jewish persecution through history, the Ambassador said the attacks were part of a long pattern of hatred that has resurfaced in different eras and forms.

“From Spain to Poland, from Georgia to Germany, Jews were expelled, massacred, and gassed. After 1948, nearly a million Jews were driven from Arab lands Baghdad, Aleppo, Tripoli.

“The world offered no refugee camps, no UN agencies, no international aid,” he stated.

He recalled that Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 “hoping it would become a neighbor living side by side in peace,” but said Hamas instead “built tunnels, not schools; rockets, not hospitals; hatred, not hope.”

“On October 7, the world saw the horrific results of that choice,” he said. “They did not attack borders that day. They targeted families. They sought to break our spirit.”

Ambassador Freeman condemned the growing hostility toward Jews worldwide since the attacks, citing incidents of antisemitic violence and intimidation in the U.S., Europe, and beyond.

“College students praised the killers. Protesters waved swastikas. ‘Gas the Jews’ was graffitied in Berlin. Jewish students were locked inside libraries.

“Jews were shot in the U.S., stabbed in France, murdered in the UAE, and run over in the UK all while our hostages bled in Gaza’s tunnels,” he lamented.

Reaffirming Israel’s historical and spiritual ties to its land, the Israeli envoy said, “We are not foreigners in Israel; we did not colonize the land of Israel we returned to it. Jews have lived in Jerusalem, Tiberias, Hebron, and every part of our land for over 3,000 years.”

He noted that Israel was not created out of pity or as a product of the Holocaust but “in spite of it.”

“Today, ‘Never Again’ is not just a slogan. It is the Iron Dome that protects children in Sderot. It is the Israeli pilot in the sky. It is the 18-year-old girl in olive uniform standing guard so that our children can sleep at night.”

The Ambassador also extended sympathy to innocent Palestinians who have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.

“We grieve for every innocent soul, because we value life all life,” he said. “This is a war Israel never wanted, a war Israel never started a war that was forced upon us.”

He expressed appreciation to nations and individuals who have stood by Israel, singling out former U.S. President Donald Trump “for his steadfast support, courage in recognizing truths others ignored, and his unique efforts in bringing our hostages home and helping to finally end this war.”

Concluding, Ambassador Freeman said the lessons of October 7 must strengthen the resolve of the Jewish people to defend truth, justice, and freedom.

“Our prayer is that out of this darkness, a better future may yet emerge—not only for Israelis, but for Palestinians, for our region, and for the world,” he said. “May the souls of the victims be bound in the bond of life, and may their memory be a blessing.”

Am Yisrael Chai – The people of Israel live.”

