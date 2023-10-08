Israel will cut off the supply of electricity, fuel and goods to Gaza, according to media reports citing a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Gaza was already thrown into darkness on Saturday as Israeli authorities cut power to its territories.

Along with Egypt, Israel has blockaded the Gaza Strip since 2007 citing security reasons.

Israel controls the air space over Gaza and its shoreline and restricts who and what goods are allowed in and out through its border crossings. Similarly, Egypt controls who passes in and out through its border with Gaza.

Netanyahu also said his country was “embarking on a long and difficult war” against Hamas.

“The war was forced upon us by a murderous attack by Hamas,” Netanyahu wrote on X. An offensive has started and “will continue without reservation and without respite – until the goals are achieved.”

He added, “We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win”.

