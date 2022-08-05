Israel to commence regular direct flights to Nigeria

Israel and Nigeria have concluded arrangement to commence regular direct flights to Nigeria soon.

The Israeli Tourism Minister, Yoel Razvozov disclosed this recently in Jerusalem during a meeting with the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam.

The Tourism Minister explained that the initial plan was to operate only charter flights between both countries, but the major focus now is to operationalise regular direct flights between the two countries.

Their meeting was primarily centred on mutually beneficial relationship between both countries which were hinged on how to operate regular flights by a Nigerian airline.

The Minister affirmed that Nigeria’s current population of 206 million stands the country at vantage position as the most populous black nation on the African continent.

He added that Christians constitute about 50 per cent of the population of Nigeria, hence the country has a reasonable number of intending pilgrims to boast of.

Mr Razvozor explained that the direct regular flights by a Nigerian airline to Israel would certainly help intending pilgrims from Nigeria to fly often to the holy sites in Israel and even boost their financial strength.

However, he was not sure whether the regular direct flights would operate from Lagos or Abuja, but assured the NCPC boss that this would be sorted out as events unfold.

The Israeli Tourism Minister commended the bold efforts of the NCPC boss at repositioning the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Israel through pilgrimage.

He further commended him for finding time to visit Israel for the meeting, adding that the NCPC boss would be making history when the regular direct flight between Nigeria and Israel kicks off; being the current Executive Secretary of NCPC who played key role in its actualisation.