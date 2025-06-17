Israel shuts Airspace after attacking Iran, leaves thousands stranded abroad

Tens of thousands of Israelis are stranded abroad after the government abruptly closed its airspace following a surprise attack on Iran.

Citizens stuck overseas have taken to social media to share their struggles — from running out of daily medication to searching for shelter in unfamiliar cities.

Facebook groups for Israelis abroad have been flooded with pleas for help. Many travelers say they’ve received little to no information about how or when they’ll be able to return.

Israel launched the attack on Iran early Friday and quickly shut down civilian air traffic. Officials estimate between 100,000 and 150,000 Israelis were outside the country when the airspace closed.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said Monday that a plan is underway to begin bringing citizens home, in coordination with the Defense Ministry.

But she warned the process “will take time.”

The first flights, she said, will depart from cities with large Israeli populations, such as Athens, Larnaca (Cyprus), New York, and Bangkok.

Though Israel is close to destinations like Cyprus, there are no regular ferry services. The government said it was discussing sea travel options with an Israeli cruise company.

Some stranded citizens are attempting to return via land routes through Jordan or Egypt. However, Israel’s National Security Council has advised against this due to regional security threats.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has asked all citizens abroad to register on a digital platform. Officials expect it could take weeks to repatriate everyone.

Meanwhile, Israeli airlines have moved their aircraft out of the country for safety.

Rachel Brettler and her partner were flying out to Santorini, Greece, for a short vacation on Thursday. By the next morning, they were stranded.

“We couldn’t believe the news when we woke the next morning,” Brettler said. The couple now hopes to reach London, where they have family.

Despite the uncertainty, she said they were still receiving missile alerts from Israel on their phones — a grim reminder of the conflict back home.

Others are unsure whether returning is the right decision.

Sivan Hashuel, 29, was in Sounion, Greece, for a five-day vacation. Her return flight was canceled.

“I am in a big dilemma about whether to come back,” she said. “It feels like I’m in the best and most logical place to be right now.”

Still, her heart is with her partner and friends in Jerusalem, many of whom live in older buildings with no direct access to bomb shelters.

Israel was already facing limited travel options since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, which triggered the war in Gaza. Many international airlines had suspended flights even before the current escalation.

Now, amid renewed conflict and widespread flight cancellations, even tourists in Israel have found themselves stuck.

For many Israelis abroad, it’s unclear when — or how — they’ll be able to get home.

