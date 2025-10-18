Israel returns 15 more Palestinian bodies showing signs of torture

Another 15 bodies of Palestinians detained by Israel have been returned to Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal, bringing the total to 135.

Many show signs of torture or execution.

In a brief statement issued on Telegram, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the Red Cross delivered the latest group of bodies of 15 Palestinians detained by Israel.

This brings the total number of bodies received as part of the ceasefire deal to 135, the ministry said.

According to Al Jazeera, 11 members of one family have been wiped out after Israel attacked a vehicle in Gaza City’s Zeitoun for allegedly crossing the so-called “yellow line”, demarcating areas of Israeli army control. Israel has killed 28 people since the ceasefire went into effect.

Palestinians in Gaza are still desperate for food and water, as large-scale aid deliveries called for by the United Nations and the international community still face Israeli roadblocks.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 67,967 people and wounded 170,179 since October 2023. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023, attacks, and about 200 were taken captive.

