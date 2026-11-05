Israel opposition brands Netanyahu ‘toxic’ after Democrats seize US Congress

Israeli opposition leaders have intensified their criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of damaging Israel’s relationship with the United States after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections.

The Democratic victory on Tuesday, November 3, is seen as a major setback for US President Donald Trump and could complicate Washington’s traditionally strong support for Israel, particularly amid growing opposition to the US-Israeli war with Iran and Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the election results showed why Netanyahu could no longer remain in office, warning that his continued leadership threatened Israel’s security, democracy and international standing.

“It endangers our security, it jeopardizes our democracy, and it will ruin our standing on the global stage,” Lapid wrote on social media.

Lapid also accused Netanyahu of abandoning Israel’s longstanding bipartisan approach to Washington by openly aligning himself with Republicans. He recalled Netanyahu’s controversial 2015 address to the US Congress, in which he opposed then-President Barack Obama’s proposed nuclear agreement with Iran.

Meanwhile, opposition politician Yair Golan described Netanyahu as increasingly unpopular across the American political establishment, saying the election exposed “just how toxic Netanyahu has become” among Democrats and Republicans.

Golan warned that retaining Netanyahu and his far-right government could push Israel towards international sanctions, diplomatic isolation and a confrontation with the United States.

Another opposition figure, Gadi Eisenkot, pledged to restore Israel’s bipartisan relationship with Washington if he succeeded in forming the next government.

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The criticism comes as Netanyahu faces political difficulties at home following Israel’s October 27 election, in which his bloc secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, falling short of the 61 needed for a majority. The opposition bloc secured 48 seats, while Arab-led parties won 19, leaving the country facing difficult coalition negotiations.

The Democratic takeover of Congress could also have significant consequences for Israel’s military and diplomatic relationship with Washington, as some Democratic lawmakers have increasingly questioned continued military assistance to the country.

Trump, who openly backed Netanyahu during Israel’s election campaign, also pledged to end the annual US military aid to Israel, worth about $3.8bn, arguing that doing so would remove an issue Democrats had used against his administration.

Despite the criticism, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) congratulated pro-Israel candidates who won their elections, saying 234 candidates it supported had secured victories.

Netanyahu had not immediately responded to the opposition’s latest criticism.

Al Jazeera