Israel launches fresh attacks on Gaza, kills 45 despite ceasefire

Gaza’s civil defence agency and hospitals said on Sunday that at least 45 people were killed in a series of Israeli air strikes across the territory, revising an earlier toll of 33.

The Israeli military confirmed it had targeted dozens of Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip, as both sides accused each other of violating the nine-day-old ceasefire brokered by United States President Donald Trump.

“At least 45 people were killed as a result of Israeli air strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip,” Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas authority, told AFP.

Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the death toll, saying they had received the dead and wounded. Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported 24 deaths and 73 injuries from multiple strikes in central Gaza. Al-Aqsa Hospital said it received 12 dead from nearby bombings, while Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis reported five fatalities, and Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City confirmed four deaths.

Earlier, Bassal detailed several of the attacks. He said six people were killed when an Israeli strike hit a “group of civilians” in Zuwaida town in central Gaza. Six others, including children, were killed and 13 injured in two separate strikes near Nuseirat.

FULL TEXT: Trump proposes 20-point plan to end Israel war on Gaza – Tribune Online

A woman and two children were killed when a drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced people near Asdaa City, north of Khan Yunis. Two people, including a journalist, were also killed and several others injured in another strike in the western part of Zuwaida town.

In Nuseirat’s Al-Ahli Club area, two people were killed and several others wounded when an Israeli strike hit a tent. Two more were killed in an air strike in eastern Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Bassal said.

One person was killed in a strike on an apartment in a building in western Gaza City, according to the civil defence agency. Others later succumbed to injuries sustained in the attacks, Bassal added.

The Israeli military told AFP it was still checking reports of casualties but later announced on Sunday that it had resumed enforcing the ceasefire in Gaza.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

