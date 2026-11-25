The Israeli military has killed the head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus in the Gaza Strip in an airstrike in Gaza City, according to Israeli officials and the Palestinian group.

The attack, which took place on Tuesday, killed Naim Abu Nahal, a senior Hamas security official, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement.

Hamas confirmed Abu Nahal’s death and condemned the Israeli strike, describing it as “a war crime.”

Several other people were wounded in the attack in western Gaza City, according to local media reports. However, the available reports did not provide details about the number of injured people or their conditions.

Netanyahu and Katz said Abu Nahal had been appointed to lead Hamas’s internal security apparatus after his predecessor, Muayyan al-Arabid, was apprehended three months earlier.

The Israeli government did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding Abu Nahal’s killing in the statement.

The strike comes as Israeli military operations in Gaza continue under Netanyahu’s caretaker government, while former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot works to form a new government.

The latest killing adds to the continuing security tensions in the Palestinian territory, where Israeli attacks have persisted despite changes in Israel’s political leadership.

The circumstances of the airstrike and the full extent of the casualties were not immediately clear from the reports available.

(The Washington Post)