At least nine Palestinians, including a senior Hamas-appointed education official, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

The deaths occurred overnight into Thursday, November 26, amid continued Israeli attacks despite a ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025.

Medics said an Israeli airstrike struck an apartment in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, killing Khaled Abu Nada, the deputy education minister appointed by Hamas, and his wife.

Abu Nada was the third senior Hamas official killed by Israel since Tuesday, following the deaths of two senior security officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the latest operation as part of a series of targeted killings against Hamas members and senior figures.

He also claimed that Israel had killed about 80 Hamas militants over the past month.

“No terrorist is immune, and no one in the Hamas leadership will ⁠manage to evade us,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli military said Abu Nada oversaw Hamas’ economic portfolio and managed its banking and investment network. It accused him of directing funds towards militant activities and strengthening the group’s forces.

According to the military, his death could weaken Hamas’ ability to finance its activities and maintain its military capabilities.

Hamas condemns killings

Hamas confirmed Abu Nada’s death, describing him as a member of its political bureau, but did not immediately respond to the other allegations made by Israel.

The group condemned the targeting of academics and civilian figures as a “heinous crime”.

It also accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and international law through what it described as a continued policy of assassinations.

Hamas further blamed United States President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for failing to stop the attacks, accusing it of bearing political and moral responsibility for the continued violence.

Meanwhile, two other Israeli airstrikes killed six people in the Tuffah neighbourhood and Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, according to medical sources. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported deaths.

Later on Thursday, medics said Israeli gunfire killed a 62-year-old Palestinian man in the eastern Bureij refugee camp. The Israeli military said it was not aware of the incident.

Violence continues despite ceasefire

The latest attacks have raised further questions about the effectiveness of the ceasefire agreement, which has failed to end violence in the Palestinian territory.

Israel says its operations are directed at Hamas, although civilians have also been killed in the attacks.

According to Palestinian and Israeli tallies cited by Reuters, at least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was agreed in October 2025.

Israeli troops currently control about two-thirds of Gaza, compared with more than half of the territory when the ceasefire began, while Hamas retains control of a narrow strip along the coast.

The wider Israeli assault on Gaza, which began in 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, according to the figures cited in the report. It has also displaced the territory’s population and contributed to a severe humanitarian crisis.

Israel has rejected allegations of genocide, maintaining that its military campaign was launched in self-defence following the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage.

(Reuters)