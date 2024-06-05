Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has assured Nigerians that Israel is peaceful and safe for pilgrims.

He made this statement during a meeting at the Nigerian Embassy in Tel-Aviv, Israel, as part of a pre-visit and retreat with stakeholders.

After spending five days in Israel without any incidents, Bishop Adegbite declared, “There is no problem in Israel, no restrictions. Israel is our pilgrimage destination.”

He emphasized that if Israel were not peaceful, he would not have led the delegation to the country.

The NCPC boss commended President Bola Tinubu for entrusting him with the role and for his one year in office, along with the Vice President, First Lady, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Similarly, the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel, Mrs. Agatha Afoekelu, assured that Israel is safe and commended President Tinubu for appointing a proactive leader as the NCPC Executive Secretary.

Mrs. Afoekelu encouraged the Nigerian government to leverage Israeli agricultural technology to equip youths with skills and knowledge, offering scholarships.

The NCPC Chairman, Rt. Rev. Prof. Msg. Cletus Gotan, board members, state pilgrimage leaders, and private Christian pilgrimage operators attended the pre-visit and retreat from May 31 to June 6 to chart a new course for the Commission.