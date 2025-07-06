Israel-Iran conflict: Switzerland reopens embassy in Tehran

Switzerland announced on Sunday that it will once again represent US interests in Tehran by reopening its embassy, which was shut down last month due to an air battle with Israel.

The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement that the embassy is “again open having been temporarily closed on June 20 owing to the instability of the situation in the country” as of Sunday.

Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano and a small team returned to Tehran overland on Saturday via Azerbaijan and the embassy will gradually resume operations, the statement went on.

He said, “Having now returned to Tehran, Switzerland is once again in a position to fulfil its role as a protecting power for US interests in Iran.”

Since 1980, Switzerland, through its embassy in Tehran, has formally represented US interests in Iran in the lack of diplomatic or consular ties between the US and Iran.

Tehran and Washington have already held five rounds of talks on Iran’s nuclear programme since April 12.

A sixth session, initially slated for June 15 and mediated by Oman, was cancelled after the outbreak of war sparked by an Israeli attack on Iran two days earlier.

US President, Donald Trump ordered airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in central Iran on the night of June 21-22.

Tehran, which has denied wishing to acquire nuclear weapons, carried out retaliatory strikes against Israel before a ceasefire came into effect on June 24.

