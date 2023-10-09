The death toll from the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants, Hamas, climbed above 1,100 as Israel continued its assault on the Gaza Strip, hitting over 500 targets overnight.

The Israeli army carried out strikes in response to a recent Hamas attack, where rockets were fired, civilians were killed, and hostages were taken.

The Israeli government officially declared war on Hamas, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the nation to brace for a prolonged and challenging conflict.

The toll on both sides is devastating, with over 700 Israelis killed and around 1,200 wounded, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

In retaliation, Israeli airstrikes have pounded Gaza, causing at least 413 Palestinian deaths in the densely populated and besieged enclave of 2.3 million people.

“Overnight, IDF fighter jets, helicopters, aircraft, and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement.

“We’re still fighting. There are between seven and eight open places around Gaza where we still have warriors fighting terrorists,” military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

“We thought by yesterday (Sunday) we would have full control. I hope we will by the end of the day,” he added.

Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the Palestinian enclave as the strikes continued in the early hours of the morning, an AFP correspondent reported.

Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus estimated around 1,000 Palestinian militants had participated in Hamas’s assault on Saturday, which he called “by far the worst day in Israeli history”.

“Never before have so many Israelis been killed by one single thing, let alone enemy activity in one day,” he said.





He likened it to “a 9/11 and a Pearl Harbour wrapped into one”.

Conricus said around 100,000 reserve troops were deployed to the south as the army battled to expel Hamas fighters from Israeli territory.

A “very large amount” of Israeli civilians and soldiers were being held inside Gaza, he said.

Israel’s allies have responded by pledging fresh support to confront what US President Joe Biden branded an “unprecedented terrorist assault” by Hamas.

Washington dispatched the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and a group of warships to the eastern Mediterranean, and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington said more equipment and resources would be on their way.

The conflict has had a global impact, with several countries reporting nationals killed, abducted, or missing.

At least four US citizens were killed in the attack, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, adding that the toll was likely to rise.

Thailand said at least 12 of its nationals were also killed, while Nepal reported 10 deaths. They were all labourers working in Israel.

Israel was stunned when Hamas launched its multi-pronged offensive on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, with at least 3,000 rockets raining down as fighters infiltrated towns and kibbutz communities and stormed an outdoor rave where many revellers were shot dead.

Panicked Israelis hiding in their homes told reporters that militants were going door to door and shooting civilians or dragging them away.

At least 100 citizens were captured by Hamas and abducted into Gaza, with images circulating on social media of bloodied hostages.

Yifat Zailer, 37, said she was horrified to see video footage from Gaza that showed her cousin and the woman’s children, aged nine months and three years.

“That’s the only confirmation we have,” she said.

Israel also came under attack from the north when Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched guided missiles and artillery shells Sunday “in solidarity” with Hamas without causing any casualties.

Israel responded with artillery strikes across the UN-patrolled border.

“We recommend Hezbollah not come into this,” army spokesman Richard Hecht said. “If they come, we are ready.”

