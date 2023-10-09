Hamas head of international relations Basem Naim said the group is “committed and we are obliged to treat our hostages in a very human, dignified way”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s The World at One earlier, He refused to confirm the number of hostages taken or the number of civilians killed by Palestinian militants.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday, including 260 people shot dead by Hamas gunmen at a music festival. Dozens of people were also kidnapped, with most having been taken into Gaza.

More than 500 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began striking what it said were Hamas targets.

Naim said Hamas’ leader Mohammad Deif instructed militants to “respect elderly, respect civilians, respect children” and “don’t kill anyone who is not involved directly in the battle.”

