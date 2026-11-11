Israel detains dozens of Syrians as families demand information

Families in southwestern Syria are demanding information about relatives detained by Israeli forces following a series of military raids and arrests in areas near the United Nations-monitored buffer zone.

The detentions have affected dozens of Syrians since Israeli forces seized control of the buffer zone following the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

According to Syrian government officials and United Nations-backed investigators, 49 Syrians have been detained since December 2024, while 16 have been released over the past year.

Some former detainees and relatives of those still in custody have alleged physical and verbal abuse during arrests and detention.

One of the former detainees, 20-year-old Ali al-Abdullah, said he spent more than five months in Israeli detention centres after being arrested in June 2025 at a checkpoint in the village of Ain Thakar.

He alleged that he was beaten and held in solitary confinement without being formally charged.

Al-Abdullah said he was transferred between detention facilities during his time in custody, including Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank and Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel.

Another case involves Kinan Baker, who was reportedly taken from his family home during a night-time military raid in August 2025.

His mother, Huda Baker, said Israeli soldiers threatened to destroy their house unless her son surrendered within five minutes.

She said he eventually came out, after which he was blindfolded and handcuffed. The family has not heard from him since and remains uncertain about his whereabouts.

Human rights organisations have also raised concerns about the treatment of detainees.

The Syria Justice and Accountability Center, a Washington-based human rights organisation, said former detainees and relatives who witnessed arrests had reported alleged ill-treatment and torture.

Salma Daoudi, a researcher with the organisation, said interviews with former detainees revealed accounts of stress positions and threats at gunpoint.

However, the Israeli military has defended its operations, saying its presence in and around the buffer zone is necessary to protect its northern border from Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group.

The military said its troops question and detain individuals when there is reasonable suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.

It rejected allegations of detainee abuse and declined to address individual cases, saying the families had not provided the required Syrian government identification numbers.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed the territory, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

A 1974 agreement established a United Nations-monitored buffer zone in southern Syria to prevent further conflict.

Following Assad’s removal from power, Israel seized the zone and declared the agreement void.

Syria’s new leadership has demanded an Israeli withdrawal, while the detentions have continued to raise concerns among families and human rights organisations about the treatment and whereabouts of those arrested.

(thewashington)