Israel attacks Yemen’s main airport after Houthi missile strike

The Israeli Air Force has attacked the international airport in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, according to Yemeni sources.

The Yemen’s Houthi militia, reported several attacks on Tuesday on the airport by Israel and the United States, as well as strikes on a nearby cement factory and a power plant.

The US and Israel have not yet commented, but an Israeli military spokesman earlier called on “all those present in the area of the international airport” in Sanaa to leave the airport grounds immediately.

There are several residential areas around the airport.

Israel attacked dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday evening, killing at least four people and injuring 35, according to the Houthi-controlled Health Ministry.

The Israeli attacks followed a Houthi missile strike near the Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The US has been attacking Houthi targets in Yemen for months with the stated aim of protecting international shipping in the Red Sea.

Israel has also carried out several attacks in Yemen since the outbreak of the Gaza war, including a strike on the airport in Sanaa at the end of December.

