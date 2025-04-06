Israel admits mistakes over killing of 15 emergency workers in Gaza

Israel’s military has acknowledged errors were made in the killing of 15 emergency workers in southern Gaza, following mounting pressure over the 23 March incident near Rafah involving a convoy of humanitarian vehicles.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initially claimed that troops had fired on the convoy which was made up of Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulances, a United Nations vehicle, and a Civil Defence fire truck — because it approached “suspiciously” in the dark without headlights or flashing lights, and had not coordinated its movements with the army.

However, mobile phone footage, recorded by one of the medics later killed, contradicts that claim. The video, shared by the New York Times, shows the vehicles lit and clearly marked, while paramedics are seen in reflective high-visibility uniforms.

The footage captured the moment the convoy pulled up before dawn and came under heavy gunfire. One paramedic, identified as Refat Radwan, is heard saying his last prayers as shooting begins, followed by the sound of Israeli soldiers approaching.

According to the BBC, an IDF official briefing journalists on Saturday evening admitted that the earlier claim about the lack of vehicle lights was inaccurate, attributing the misinformation to the soldiers involved.

The official said troops had earlier engaged a car carrying three Hamas members. As the ambulances arrived in response, surveillance monitors alerted ground troops to the convoy “advancing suspiciously.” When the ambulances stopped near the Hamas vehicle, soldiers, believing they were under threat, opened fire — despite the medics being unarmed and no evidence that they posed a danger.

The IDF stated that at least six of the medics had ties to Hamas, though it has yet to provide supporting evidence. It also denied claims that any of the workers were executed at close range or handcuffed before death, as some reports had suggested.

In a further revelation, the IDF official said soldiers buried the bodies of the 15 emergency personnel in sand the following day to protect them from wild animals and to clear the road.

The burial site remained untouched for a week due to difficulties faced by international aid organisations in accessing the area. The discovery of the bodies and Radwan’s phone by an aid team later provided visual evidence of the incident.

A surviving paramedic interviewed by the BBC earlier this week affirmed that the convoy’s lights were on and denied that any of the personnel had militant affiliations.

The Israeli military has pledged a “thorough examination” to “understand the sequence of events and the handling of the situation.”

The Red Crescent, along with several international bodies, is demanding an independent investigation into the killings.

The attack took place just days after Israel resumed its military campaign in Gaza on 18 March, following the breakdown of ceasefire negotiations. Since then, more than 1,200 people have been reported killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

Israel launched its offensive after Hamas-led fighters carried out a cross-border attack on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage. The Gaza health ministry claims more than 50,600 people have died in the territory since the Israeli response began.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE