Israel accused of blocking overseas treatment for 1,134 child amputees in Gaza

Israel is facing renewed criticism over restrictions on medical evacuations from Gaza, with Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor alleging that 1,134 Palestinian children who have undergone limb amputations are unable to access treatment abroad.

The organisation warned that the restrictions could expose the children to lifelong medical complications, including difficulties accessing specialised rehabilitation, prosthetic limbs and essential follow-up care.

The figures highlight the scale of the rehabilitation crisis facing Gaza, where damage to healthcare infrastructure and shortages of medical equipment have left many injured people struggling to access adequate care.

ALSO READ: 5 signs your ready-mix concrete may have excess water

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2,277 people who underwent amputations between September 2024 and May 2026 were assessed for treatment. Of these, 502 had received prosthetic limbs. The figures include both children and adults.

The situation is further complicated by a shortage of qualified specialists. Euro-Med, citing Humanity & Inclusion, said only eight certified prosthetics and orthotics professionals were available in Gaza. Restrictions on importing machinery and essential components have also made it difficult to manufacture, fit and maintain artificial limbs.

The organisation highlighted the case of Fidaa Ahmad Al-Shaer, whose 11-year-old son, Mousa, lost his right hand after being injured by an Israeli artillery shell near an aid distribution centre in Rafah in August 2025.

According to his mother, the boy also suffered spinal cord damage and became paralysed. He needs further surgery, rehabilitation and a prosthetic limb, but his family has been unable to secure his travel for specialised treatment abroad.

Another case involved eight-year-old Sila, whose mother and siblings were injured when an attack struck their displacement tent in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis. Doctors eventually amputated both her feet after attempts to save them failed.

Euro-Med warned that children who cannot access appropriate prosthetics and rehabilitation could face chronic pain, repeated injuries, psychological distress and difficulties with movement as they grow.

The organisation also warned that interrupted education, displacement and the loss of family members could deepen the children’s vulnerability and limit their prospects for independence.

It called on the international community to pressure Israel to lift restrictions on medical evacuations, allow essential rehabilitation equipment and prosthetic components into Gaza, and ensure children requiring specialised treatment can travel abroad.