As Israel marks its 75th anniversary, friends and allies of the country in Nigeria have joined in the festivity and also paid tributes to the Jewish state.

The friends and allies under the auspices of Christian Friends of Israel, Nigeria, extended their best wishes to the Jewish Nation for celebrating the birth of a nationhood.

According to the Coordinator of the group, Pastor Yusuf David Pama said “When David Ben-Gurion declared Israel’s independence in 1948, he announced the birth of a state ‘based on freedom, justice and peace’, and Nigerians keyed into that.

He explained that Jerusalem City is the centre of universal peace as ordained by God, but the enemy for a long time has refused to let her be.

He added that former President, Donald Trump’s decision to move America’s Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem was not whimsical, but based on the Jerusalem Embassy Act passed by the United States Congress on October 23rd, 1955, which authorized the president to initiate and fund the relocation of the U.S Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem.

Pastor Pama stressed that in the best interest of both Israel and Palestine and the world at large that the original capital city of the Jewish people was Jerusalem and should be left alone.

He said that Jerusalem which is the city of peace, and not crises has been attacked 52 times, captured and recaptured 44 times, besieged 23 times, and destroyed twice, yet survived because of the hand of the Almighty God (Yaweh Ellohim), that has given Israel the land as an eternal inheritance.

The Coordinator of Christian Friends of Israel, Nigeria, noted that no laws made by men will stop Israel from regrouping in Jerusalem and that their salvation will come from Jerusalem not Tel-Aviv.

“Until the world body and global organizations acknowledge the peculiarity and uniqueness of the Jewish people and the land of Israel with its divine and spiritual capital Jerusalem, then will stability and peace come upon the nations of the earth.

“Therefore, the Church in Nigeria decides to stand on the side of truth and be with Israel as an ordinance and a command by God,” he added.