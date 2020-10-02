Isono premiere excites African audience

After months of suspense, BET Africa finally premiered the highly anticipated original daily drama, ISONO.

According to its executives, BET Africa continues to do what it’s celebrated for as a black entertainment platform; amplifying and educating global audiences about the richness and nuances of black culture.

The BET Africa daily drama format, ISONO is a global first and tells a gripping tale about the secrets we hide and the many faces we wear. ISONO premiered on Monday, 28 September.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented, “2020 has been a big year for BET Africa. We kicked off the year with ‘Black Tax’, a locally co-produced comedy series and a first for the channel. This was followed by ‘BOITY: Own Your Throne’, another first celebrity reality show for BET Africa. This is indicative of our co-production and industry collaboration strategy for continued investment in local content.

“And now in another global first for the channel, we just launched a gripping and sensational vernacular daily drama called ISONO. The co-production with Clive Morris Productions will really transform television viewing and we are excited for our viewers to enjoy this ground-breaking TV experience.”

Lala Tuku, Managing Director and Executive Producer at Clive Morris Productions added,“The ISONO cast and Clive Morris Productions is back on set this month following a production break. We are excited to continue production on the upcoming daily drama, and despite the challenges presented by the new normal we have definitely found our rhythm. We have an incredible team that is focused on delivering our highest standard of work to bring the continent a truly intriguing series.

“Africans are amongst the most passionate and dedicated viewers of daily dramas. BET Africa is proud to be able to contribute to this rich culture of authentic local storytelling. The daily drama will inspire, vividly entertain, intrigue, and also educate audiences with surprising twists and unexpected cliff hangers”.

Veteran actress, Nthati Moshesh, who forms part of the main cast alongside Rami Chuene, Bohang Moeko, Senzo Radebe, Didintle Khunou, Tokollo ‘TK’ Sebothoma, and AngaMakubalo, will be joined by legendary Charmaine Mtinta – the naïve mother Mary loyalist, Mam Lillian, who helps Mary run the day-to-day business of the House of Grace church.

Natasha Thahane plays Millicent, a brazen social climber, and Mam Lillian’s daughter. Fezile Makhanya brings romance into Mary’s story and reminds us just how much an ambitious politician is willing to do on the way to the top. Khulu Skenjana will offer us a view into a different level of the criminal underworld as he plays Gazati, a drug syndicate overlord.

