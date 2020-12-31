Isoko killings: Delta govt lifts curfew, reverses suspension of traditional rulers

Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, has lifted the 24-hour curfew and the suspension of the traditional rulers of Igbide and Emede communities.

The lifting of the suspension of HRM Edward Obukeni 1, Ovie of Igbide and HRM Johnson Eweri 11, Ovie of Emede communities was done at a security meeting held at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South.

The two neighbours of Isoko stock were embroiled in arson, carnage and bestiality over a disputed piece of land bordering the two communities – the height of which attracted the curfew and suspension a fortnight ago.

Announcing the lifting of the curfew and suspension of the monarchs, Ikpokpo stated that leaders of both communities have agreed to lead the peace process that’ll usher in tranquillity.

He commended representatives of Igbide and Emede at the meeting for the wisdom to toe the line of peace, noting that the peace dialogue between the communities was positive.

He further urged leaders of Igbide and Emede to ensure that the roads, hitherto blocked against each other due to the communal feud, were made accessible, adding that the police will ensure the compliance.

According to him, the resolutions entered into by Igbide and Emede communities at a joint meeting of Isoko Development Union (IDU), clan Presidents General and representatives of both communities held on December 21 at the IDU secretariat, also showed the positive response of the peace dialogue.

The local government boss, therefore, commended the traditional rulers over the progress report and the poise to apprehend the hoodlums who perpetrated the carnage to book.

He urged the traditional rulers to take the initiative of the peace process and manage it accordingly, adding that the peace committee set up will meet to ensure that total peace is restored to both communities.

The Oletu Ologbo of Igbide kingdom, High Chief Mike Osighe, while responding, said Igbide and Emede communities had agreed on a total ceasefire, assuring that the resolutions reached were acceptable and satisfactory.

