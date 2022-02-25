Islamiyya school honours Zamfara APC chieftains

THE Madarasatul Irshadil Auladil Muslimin, Gadar Baga, Gusau, Zamfara State, held its graduation ceremony for students who excelled in the memorisation and recitation and of the Holy Qur’an recently where it honoured the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tukur Umar Danfulani and the Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

The chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school, Alhaji Mustapha Mu’azu Walin Kwatarkwashi, said the politicians were celebrated for their contributions to the development of the school and various other Islamiyya schools in Gusau.

Making the presentations to the two recipients, Kwatarkwashi noted that the duo had kept faith with the school, which was built by the APC chairman’s late father.

He explained that Danfulani, with the support of Gusau, had not relented in maintaining the legacy of his father.

According to him, the school has developed gradually over time and this accounts for the graduation of many students who are now contributing to the propagation of Islam in various fields of endeavour.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the APC chairman and himself, Gusau pledged further support for the school.

While promising to follow in the footsteps of his boss in making the institution one of the best in the state, Gusau made a personal donation of N50,000 to the school.

He thanked the PTA and school management for finding them worthy of the awards which he said had encouraged them to do more not only for the school but for Islam and humanity within and outside the state.

Earlier, the head teacher, Malam Abdullahi Sani Maigishiri, said the school decided to honour individuals who had supported the school in one way or another as a way of appreciating them and encouraging them to do more.

