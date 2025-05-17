Islamic singer, Mariam Alaka set to launch double album

By Seyi Sokoya

Renowned Islamic singer Mariam Alaka, popularly known as Nurul Nabiy, is set to make history in the Nigerian Islamic music industry with the launch of her groundbreaking double album, “Dynamic Music (Volume 1&2)”. The event, scheduled for May 23 at Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos State, promises to be a spectacular celebration of music and faith.

With a career spanning over 27 years, Mariam Alaka has established herself as a talented and dedicated artist. Her previous albums, including “Sweet Mother”, “Oore Odun”, “Zikiri”, and “Tribute”, have earned her a loyal fan base. This latest project is her most ambitious yet, featuring a new dynamic sound that blends Islamic music with fresh perspectives.

The launch event will feature notable guests, including Sheikh Abdulkabeer Algamawy as the guest lecturer and Fuji star Malaika as the guest artist. The album’s release is expected to generate significant buzz, with fans and music enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience Mariam Alaka’s innovative approach to Islamic music.

By producing a double album, Mariam Alaka aims to break new ground in the industry, setting a precedent that no Islamic singer has achieved before. With her dedication to her craft and her passion for sharing the beauty of Islamic music, Mariam Alaka is poised to leave a lasting impact on the music scene.

The double album, “Dynamic Music (Volume 1&2)”, is a testament to Mariam Alaka’s hard work and commitment to excellence.

Fans and well-wishers are expected to flock to the Yoruba Tennis Club to celebrate this milestone moment in the singer’s career. With the likes of Malaika and Sheikh Abdulkabeer Algamawy in attendance, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.