Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared Wednesday as a public holiday in the state, in commemoration of this year’s Hijrah 1445.

Wednesday is the first day of Muharram 1445AH, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

The governor’s approval was contained in a circular signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful on the commencement of the New Year, the governor enjoined them to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and sustainability of the state in particular and the country in general.

