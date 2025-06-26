Islamic new year: Include 1st Muharram as public holiday, Reps member tells FG

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Rep. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, on Thursday called on the Federal Government to recognize and declare the first day of Muharram, which marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar, as a public holiday.

Rep. Abdullahi, in a statement signed by his Senior Legislative Aide, Dodo Mustapha Alhaji, congratulated Muslims across Nigeria and beyond on the commencement of the Islamic New Year, 1447 AH.

He commended the Governors of Niger, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto for consistently declaring the 1st of Muharram a public holiday in their states in recognition of its spiritual significance.

The lawmaker, therefore, urged the Federal Government to take a cue from these states and replicate the gesture at the national level.

He said, “In a multi-religious nation, acknowledging dates of religious significance for all major faiths fosters unity, strengthens mutual respect, and reinforces a sense of belonging among citizens.”

According to him, the celebration of the Islamic New Year is a time for spiritual renewal, reflection, and recommitment to the noble values of sacrifice, perseverance, and piety demonstrated by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his companions during the Hijrah.

He called on Nigerians to use the Islamic New Year as an opportunity to pray for peace, demonstrate compassion, and unite around the collective goal of national development.

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance reiterated his commitment to promoting inclusive policies and legislative actions that uphold Nigeria’s rich religious and cultural diversity.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE