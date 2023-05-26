The Wakeelu Muslimeen, SouthWest, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Iskil Awwal, has asked all Imams and Alfas in the country to hold special prayers during Jumat service (Friday prayer) for the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the country.

The religious leader made the call on Thursday in Abeokuta when he added that the special prayer is meant for President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu and the progress of the country.

Recall that Tinubu would be sworn in as president on Monday, May 29, 2023, having emerged winner at the February 25, 2023 poll.

“For the progress of Nigeria, I urge all Muslims on the day of Jumah, most especially, Imams and Alfas should perform a special prayer for Nigeria, for President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for God to make Nigeria a better country.

“We need peace in Nigeria. No country survives in hardship and war. We need to pray fervently for peace and progress in our country and for our coming president.

“We should pray that the tenure of Bola Tinubu should bring peace to Nigeria. So, all the Imams, Alfas and all Muslims should coordinate a special prayer throughout the country, especially in the South West states for the country to move forward and make Nigeria a progressive country with abundant blessings,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE