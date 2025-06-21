FCT: Islamic cleric harps on civil service reform

The Imam of the National Mosque, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, has charged civil servants and leaders at all levels of government always to uphold integrity and act in the interest of the nation.

He made the call during a special Juma’at prayer held on Friday at the National Mosque, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2025 Civil Service Week.

There were prayers and calls for a more transparent, accountable, and digitally-driven public service.

Aliyu urged leaders to be transparent, deliver quality services, and shun all forms of corruption.

“The civil service is the face of government to the ordinary citizen,” he said. “You must not misuse that trust. Do your work sincerely and avoid the temptation of ill-gotten wealth.”

The Islamic scholar also called on government at all levels to prioritise workers’ welfare and professional development, noting that when workers are well taken care of, they are more likely to serve the nation with dedication and patriotism.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, was represented at the solemn event by Mr. Mahmuda Mamman, a Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), who conveyed her message and reflections on the importance of the civil service to Nigeria’s growth.

Speaking on her behalf, Mamman described the civil service as the “engine room of national development,” emphasizing that without it, no meaningful progress can be achieved.

He noted that Civil Service Week is a moment not just for celebration, but for reflection on the achievements and challenges of the service over the years.

This year’s celebration, themed, “Rejuvenate. Innovate. Accelerate,” aligns with the reform-driven focus of the Walson-Jack administration, which is faithfully implementing the Federal Civil Service Strategic Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 2025) — a successor to the FCSSIP 2020.

According to Mamman, the reform is designed to make the civil service more transparent, accountable, efficient, and productive.

He offered special prayers asking Allah to guide the Nigerian civil service to fully embody the values outlined in the Reform Agenda of the current Head of Service.

He also highlighted the ongoing implementation of digitalization as a key pillar of the reform, noting its potential to eliminate bottlenecks and ensure integrity in public processes.

“These pillars are not just bureaucratic concepts. They align with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. We are focused on making the service EPIC — Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible, and Citizen-centered,” he said.

Mamman further disclosed that Nigeria’s civil service is engaging in international collaborations with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the United Kingdom to adopt global best practices, thereby making the system more value-oriented and result-driven.