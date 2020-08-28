Islamic bodies unite to tackle almajirai menace

THE Islamic Education Trust (IET), Nurul Islam and Aminu Musa Abdulsalam (AMA) Foundation have concluded arrangements to launch the pilot scheme of a programme aimed at engaging about 50 almajirai in vocational training.

A statement by the communication officer of IET, Suleiman Muhammad Mukthar, said the collaboration of the three bodies was meant to proffer sustainable solutions to the problem of Almajirai in northern Nigeria.

The statement emphasised the need to develop a culturally and religiously sensitive educational programme that could rapidly enhance the potential and capacity of Almajirai youths for profitable occupation.

It said this would be done by ensuring an all-round education for the beneficiaries through exposure to diverse vocational guides.

“This is to enable the students to learn how to explore and exploit the opportunities that they have around them to create alternate and better income opportunities.

“The pilot phase of the project would target 50 Al-Majari youths who are between the ages of 15 and 25, carefully selected from nine almajirai schools in Minna, Niger State, and would be taught these skills over the weekends for the next four months,” the statement said.

The communication officer quoted the project cordinator, Nasir Jibril, as saying: “The hope of the IET, Nurul Islam and AMA Foundation is to see this transcend into a movement that can be replicated across the northern states in Nigeria which will in turn help reduce and curb the Almajirai menace that has bedevilled the region.”

