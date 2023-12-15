AN Islamic artist, Ridwan Osinowo, recently captivated Muslim art enthusiasts and the public with a one-day Islamic art show with the theme ‘Alhamdulillah’, in Lagos.

The exhibition attracted high-profile guests, Muslim philanthropists, politicians, scholars and professionals among whom are Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Alhaji Tajudeen Gbadamosi; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; former Central Bank governor, Sanusi Lamido; Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti and Dr Naheem Deen Ekemode.

The exhibition featured a collection of Osinowo’s paintings, mixed media and wood routing, each focused on the depiction of patterns and Arabic calligraphy rather than human or animal shapes carefully produced so as not to interfere with the clarity of the Arabic words or distract from the content of the text.

His distinctive artworks combine the ability to blend vibrant colours with Arabic alphabets, with a touch of abstraction. The art piece expressed Muslim art and encouraged viewers to reflect on their relationship with Allah.

Osinowo, the chief executive of Halal Art Gallery and Merit Expressions and Corporate Services Ltd, specialises in Islamic art with versatility in graphic design, painting and printing.

A native of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, and a 1996 painting graduate of the Yaba College of Technology, Osinowo has taken part in over 10 group exhibitions and five solo shows at home and abroad. His works adorn private and public places across borders. He is a member of Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA).

On the theme, ‘Alhamdulillah’, he said: “I believe some people don’t appreciate what they mean when it comes to saying Alhamdulillah. I want them to come and see what I have been able to use Arabic calligraphy, Alhamdulillah, to do. Seeing all these, they would realise why they need to say Alhamdulillah.”

He called on the Nigerian government to prioritise Islamic artwork, saying thjis should be part of the education curriculum.

He expressed the hope that next year, an Islamic gallery would be established.

Promoter of the show, deputy president of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, said the exhibition was meant to create more awareness about what Islam is all about and to showcase the limitless possibilities that Allah has offered Muslims in terms of creativity, investment opportunities and cooperation.

“In Islam, Arabic calligraphy is enjoined, because we cannot display pictures but we can display written words, likewise Quranic quotations to inspire and motivate.”

A retired judge of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Isola Olorunnimbe, commended the zeal, patience, perseverance and commitment of Osinowo to his work.

“All his artworks are unique and marvelous. You will never know that they are produced locally. He is talented. When you are talking of Arabic calligraphy, you think of Turkey, Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, but this is made in Nigeria. It makes us proud,” Olorunnimbe said.

While pledging support for the yet to be established gallery in Lagos, Olusi said: “Incidentally, my father was the first Muslim Oba of Lagos. He was also the one who designed the crown in the pattern of the turban. I came from a lineage that is interested in the preservation of art and culture. I have the privilege to serve the Lagos State Art Council as a foundation member of the council.”

The chairman and founder of Misbaudeen Islamic Centre, Alhaji Musbaudeen Bolarinwa, attested to the specialty of the artist’s work, noting that painting done in his mosque decades ago still looks new and modern.