Islam is projected to overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035, with higher birth rates among Muslim women expected to drive the shift, according to a new study by the Pew Research Center.

The global Muslim population is forecast to reach 2.57 billion by 2035, slightly ahead of the projected 2.52 billion Christians, marking a significant change in the religious composition of the world, where Christianity has remained the largest faith for centuries.

The trend is expected to continue beyond 2035, with Muslims projected to number 3.6 billion by 2070, compared with 3 billion Christians. By then, Islam could account for 37 per cent of the world’s population, up from 26 per cent in 2020, while Christianity is expected to maintain a 29 per cent share.

Pew attributed the projected growth largely to differences in fertility rates across religious groups. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 children per Christian woman.

The average fertility rate across all other religious groups combined stood at 1.6 children per woman during the same period, below the 2.1 children required for a population to replace itself from one generation to the next.

Beyond birth rates and natural population growth, religious conversion is also expected to influence the changing global religious landscape, according to the Washington-based, non-partisan research organisation.

However, the study projected that both Christianity and Islam would experience a net loss of followers through religious switching between 2020 and 2070. Christianity is expected to lose about 105 million adherents, significantly more than the projected eight million net loss for Islam.

The projections also indicate that the world’s religious composition will change alongside overall population growth. While the global population is expected to increase by 29 per cent between 2020 and 2070, the Muslim population is projected to grow by 80 per cent and the Christian population by 30 per cent.

Other major religions are expected to experience different growth patterns over the same period.

Hinduism is projected to increase in absolute numbers but decline slightly as a proportion of the world’s population, accounting for 13.6 per cent by 2070. The Jewish population is also expected to record a slight proportional decline, reaching 0.17 per cent of the global population.

Buddhism, meanwhile, is projected to experience a decline in both population numbers and its share of the world’s population, falling to 2.5 per cent by 2070.

Other religious groups, including Baha’is, Daoists, Jains, Sikhs and followers of various folk religions, are expected to record modest numerical growth. However, their combined share of the global population is projected to fall below two per cent.

The number of people without religious affiliation, including atheists and agnostics, is also expected to decline as a proportion of the world’s population, dropping from 24 per cent in 2020 to 17 per cent in 2070.

Geographical changes are also expected to reshape the distribution of major religions across countries.

In the United States, Christianity is projected to remain the largest religion by 2070, although Christians are not expected to constitute a majority of the country’s population. The Democratic Republic of Congo is also projected to overtake the US as the country with the largest concentration of Christians.

Although the number of religiously unaffiliated people is expected to increase in most countries, the projected decline in China’s population is expected to offset those gains globally, as the country currently accounts for the largest share of people without religious affiliation.

(Reuters)