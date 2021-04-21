ISIEC assures credible LGA election in Imo

The Chairman of Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC), Mrs Pauline Onyeka, has assured the people of the State of credible Local Government Election.

She gave the assurance during a sensitization tour to the Local Government Headquarters of Ahiazu Mbaise, LGA, Afor Oru.

The ISIEC boss asserted that she is the first woman since the inception of Imo state to be appointed to the critical position and restated her vow to work hand-in-glove with the commissioners and staff to conduct a free and fair poll.

Mrs Onyeka said she was selected for the job based on her integrity and track records, reaffirming her commitment never to throw her reputation into the mud.

The ISIEC boss admitted that the task might be daunting but not insurmountable while she called on the citizenry to participate fully in the process by avoiding voters apathy and not sit on the fence on issues concerning them.

Fielding questions from the members of the audience, she pledged that the commission in partnership with the security agencies, would ensure adequate security for personnel, materials and electorates as well as chat a nascent clear-cut cause to take the state out of the blues and restore confidence in the polity.

On why the party in government in all the states of the Federation in Nigeria take it all at the LG polls, the ISIEC boss guaranteed that all the parties would be given a level playing ground.

She said that there would be no reason to panic, assuring that all parties would be given their merits.

She maintained that ISIEC did not create electoral wards but would adhere strictly to the 305 wards in the state put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of which Ahiazu has 12 wards.

According to her, INEC would soon begin rectification of polling units and update the voters’ register.

Onyeka harped on the essence for eligible voters up to 18 years and above as well as registered electorates who might have issues to avail the opportunity offered by the forthcoming exercise.

Acknowledging that traditional rulers should not play partisan politics, Mrs Onyeka reiterated the importance for them to sensitize their people and allay fears of scuttling the election.

While reacting to the insinuation in some quarters that a court injunction is restraining ISIEC from conducting LG election, she declared the idea as false and reminded contestants of LG Chairmanship and Ward Councillors election to deliver on their mandates.

She urged them not to shut their eyes but redouble efforts to enthrone good governance at the grassroots.

Welcoming the ISIEC Chairman and hee team, the LGA Chairman, Chief Larry Chikwe, assured the Commission of the cooperation of the people of Ahiazu for a smooth violent-free poll and urged the Commission to make good its promises.

