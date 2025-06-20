Iseyin Health College Provost urges new students to serve humanity

The Provost of Iseyin College of Science and Health Technology, Professor Oluwasogo Olalubi, has charged new students of the institution to use their time in the school—and beyond—to serve humanity and transform their society.

He made the call during the 2025 Matriculation Ceremony of the College, held at Ajelanwa Village, Iseyin, Oyo State. He urged the newly admitted students to remain curious and focused on their academic endeavours so as to become architects of Nigeria’s future.

The event witnessed the swearing of the matriculation oath by 1,300 students, of whom 1,000 gained admission to study courses in Health Technology, while 300 were admitted to study Education courses.

Professor Oluwasogo Olalubi, of the Department of Public Health, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Kwara State University, Malete, stated in his address:

“You are not here merely as passers-by but to fulfil the threshold of destiny. Today marks more than your formal admission; it is the beginning of a life-changing journey. In choosing education or the health sciences, you have answered a higher calling—to serve humanity, to promote well-being, and to uphold the dignity of life.

“You have been called into a sacred order—not only to pursue certificates but to transform society through integrity, skill, expertise, cutting-edge technology and innovation. Ideally, today is not the beginning of school—it is the beginning of your significance and relevance within the community.”

He also acknowledged the sustained mutual relationship between the institution and the host community, urging the people of Iseyin to continue supporting the progress of the College.

In attendance at the event were representatives of traditional rulers, youth organisations, religious leaders, among others.

