The management staff and students of the College of Hygiene and Health Technology, as well as the College of Education, Iseyin, have congratulated the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, Adeyeri 111, on his coronation celebration.

On Thursday, Oba Olawale was presented with his office by the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, at the Iseyin District Grammar School (IDGS), Iseyin, in the presence of dignitaries from all walks of life.

In a statement signed by the proprietor of the college, Mr Adewale Owoseeni, and made available to journalists, he said the ascension of Oba Oyebola would hasten the progress of the Iseyin community as the monarch has shown his love for educational advancement.

“Since Oba Olawale became Aseyin, he has shown so much passion for education in the community, like the recent scholarship programme he gave to indigent residents of Iseyin, the free medical outreach programme, and other developmental programmes, which are also parts of his endeavours.

“Look at any developed community in the world; you will see them doing everything to achieve advancement in education, research, and innovations. Iseyin has been lucky to have monarchs that are upward-looking, and Oba Sefiu is not an exception.”

The institution prayed for a long life and a prosperous reign for Oba Adeyeri 111 and urged the residents of Iseyin to cooperate with the new monarch.

