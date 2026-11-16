Abiodun assures more infrastructure projects

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has assured the people of Remoland that his administration would sustain infrastructure, healthcare, education and economic development projects in the area throughout his tenure.

Abiodun gave the assurance at the 57th Afotamodi Day festival, held in Isara-Remo, where he said his government remained committed to fulfilling its development promises to the people.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya,said projects in Remoland included the Iperu-Ilishan road, Ilishan-Ilara-Akaka-Ode Remo road, Ode Junction-Sapade road and Sagamu Junction-Iperu corridor.

He also assured the people of the government’s commitment to improving the Ode Remo-Isara road network and advancing plans for the establishment of a legacy hospital in Isara-Remo.

Speaking on the Gateway International Airport, located in Iperu-Ilishan axis, Abiodun said the facility was expected to attract investment, create employment opportunities and promote commerce, logistics and tourism in the region.

The governor called on indigenes of Isara-Remo, to support the proposed ₦600 million reconstruction of the Odemo’s palace.

He described the project as an investment in the preservation of traditional institutions and the cultural heritage of the community..

In his remarks, the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, called on the people of Isara-Remo to remain united and support their traditional ruler.

Earlier, the Odemo of Isara-Remo, Oba Peter Oluwole Ogunbayo Otete III, called for collective efforts to preserve the community’s heritage and restore its former glory, in line with the theme of the festival.

The monarch said efforts had been made to strengthen security in the community, including the deployment of about 42 tactical and specialist police personnel and moves to establish a Police Area Command headquarters in Isara-Remo.

He acknowledged the contributions of community organisations to security and development, disclosing that four quarry companies had donated a combined of ₦65 million to support the initiatives.

On economic development, Oba Ogunbayo said three companies had commenced land-clearing activities at the Isara Industrial Cluster II Scheme, while plans were ongoing for the establishment of a multipurpose market.

He appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and Isara indigenes to contribute to the proposed ₦600 million reconstruction of the Odemo’s palace, describing it as a project for future generations.

Dignitaries at the event included the state Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni; Chief Mrs Remi Obasanjo; and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, among others.