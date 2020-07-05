Isaac Geralds finds love in heartbreak

The Project Fame alumnus and father of two releases his debut album entitled Love and Heartbreak.

NINE years after appearing on ‘Project Fame’ and releasing several singles, singer Isaac Geralds has released his first full album.

‘Love and Heartbreak’, a nine-tracker with a mix of different genres but in the general category of RnB and Afro beats, was released on Thursday, July 2.

In a brief online chat, the artist who does R&B, soul, swing and Afrobeats, affirmed that contrary to previous reports, it was indeed his first album.

“’Love and Heartbreak’ is my first ever album after releasing a lot of singles. There’s music from before on the collection and new music. I’m still really just serving sweet mature music as always.”

Though he now lives in the United States and could well explore other fields like Nigerian entertainers have done, Geralds remains committed to a career in music. “I’m still very committed to my music career. It’s music or nothing for me, and I’m so blessed to be able to transition my career,” he said.

That undying commitment to music is one of the reasons behind the new album and why he continues to collaborate with colleagues to produce good music, even on this new work.

He disclosed that: “There are several collaborations on the album. I’ve been blessed to have a couple of friends in the industry, and I always think of how well people will fit on songs and reach out to them. I have Iceberg Slim, Tiwa Savage, Sound Sultan and Stan Iyke among others on the album.”

On how Americans are responding to his music, the singer said, “The truth is that my music is universal. It was a blessing for me to have such wide acceptance on this side of the world. I also started a collective called ‘Horns and Harmony’ with amazing saxophonist Shola Iyiola and we have put up a couple of sold-out shows.”

Like other creatives, Geralds has felt the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected over 10 million people globally.

“The pandemic hit the world hard, and like everyone else in my line of work, we’ve had to take our business online. It’s been pretty challenging, but the goal is to come out on the other side of COVID alive and better than before.”

Continuing, the artist who resigned a plum job to feature in Project Fame in 2011, said the pandemic-induced break could be beneficial.

He noted that it “will be a good time to evaluate all that has been done before now and see how to get better at it, especially with performance and learning a skill as well as focusing on other important aspects of life.”

Explaining the impact of fatherhood on his outlook, the artist said it had broadened his view. “Fatherhood has just made me appreciate the world a lot more, puts the burden of responsibility on me and gives me a broader view of life. I’m grateful to be able to raise two boys and the impact of myself into them.”

You may have done songs on women who don’t make up their minds quickly about their love interests. Would that be said to have been based on your personal experience? One posed to him?

“No, it’s not from personal experience. The only songs that are personal are the ones I wrote for my wife ‘Ewaoluwa’ and ‘Thank God for you’ which I wrote for her when she gave birth to my son Jason.”

Though now in pastures new in the US, Geralds said he would not relent in projecting his music. “My music has no boundaries. In or out Nigeria, my drive is the same: to get my music to the world as far as possible. The drive is just more intense.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politicians Jittery As COVID-19 Deaths Spread •PDP, APC Tighten Access To Offices •Aged Lawyers, Judges Worried Too

SENIOR government officials and party chieftains are running helter-skelter to avoid being hit with COVID-19 spiraling infection and disconnecting from their political base, a Saturday Tribune survey has shown… Read Full Story

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 454 New Cases, Total Now 27,564

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564… Read Full Story

Buni-Led APC Caretaker Committee On Nationwide Consultation, Not Reconciliation ― Tinubu

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday in Lagos, said there are no differences that needed reconciliation in the party, maintaining that what APC Caretaker Committee headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was undertaking across the country currently… Read Full Story

How Hushpuppi Plotted To Steal $124m From Premiership Club — US Govt

ARRESTED fraudster, Ramoni Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, on Friday, appeared in a United States court to face criminal charges, including plotting to defraud an English Premier League club to the tune of $124 million, the US Justice Department announced… Read Full Story

Why Ogunde’s Film Village Went Into Extinction —Kola Oyewo

An Associate professor in Theatre Arts, Dr. Kola Oyewo is a Nigerian actor, dramatist, and scholar and was born some 74 years ago at Oba Ile, a town in Osun State. The veteran actor shared with FEMI OGUNTAYO in this interview, his experience as an old student as well as how the film village created by the late chief Ogunde… Read Full Story

‘My Wife Slapped Me, Poured Hot Water On Me ‘Cos I Told Our Daughter To Stop Bleaching, Wearing Trousers’

“She refused that I have a say in the home. She fights me for correcting our eldest daughter who is bleaching her skin and wearing trousers. She once slapped me for beating our fourth child and at another time poured hot water on me during a scuffle… Read Full Story

Organ Harvesting Industry Booms In Lagos As Probe Deepens

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives doubled down on its probe of alleged human organ harvesting business in Nigeria and the movement of the harvested organs abroad. Officials of government were quizzed, with a promise to invite another top official, the Comptroller General of Customs, for further questioning… Read Full Story

What Afonja’s Rebellion Did To Yoruba Unity —Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, in this interview by TUNDE BUSARI speaks on the unity of Yoruba people, why they are always in songs, and also on the subject of death in Yoruba world view… Read Full Story

Ambassador Campbell’s Curious Defence Of Buhari’s Corrupt Aso Rock Cabal

Dr. John Campbell, America’s former ambassador to Nigeria from May 2004 to July 2007, wrote a June 24 opinion article titled “Nigerian Media’s Unsubstantiated Claims that U.S. Agencies Investigating Corruption by Buhari’s Inner Circle” for the Council on Foreign Relations (where he works as a Senior Fellow for… Read Full Story

I Faked My Own Kidnap To Avoid Being Raped Again By My Uncle —21-Yr-Old Undergraduate

A few days ago, 20-year-old Patience Emmanuel Kushi, an undergraduate of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, was reported kidnapped by unknown persons. The young woman, who was living with her uncle, was said to be on her way to her father’s house when she was reportedly abducted at a location between Kafin… Read Full Story

My 89-Yr-Old Husband Throws Condoms He Used On His Girlfriends In My Face, 60-Yr-Old Wife Tells Court

A 60-year-old Zambian woman, Astridah Bwale alleged that her husband, Rodrick Mwale, 89 years old had no respect for her and that he threw used condoms in her face when he came back from having sex with… Read Full Story

I Don’t Enjoy Sxx

I do feel a very sharp pain below my abdomen any time I have sxx and I do cry a lot. Sometimes, I won’t be able to continue the s3x because of the pain. I have never enjoyed having s3x for once… Read Full Story